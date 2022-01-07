Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Jiayin Group has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

