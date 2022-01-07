JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,838 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.