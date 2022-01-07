JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

