JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,310 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 7.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $69,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,174,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $504,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,275,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

