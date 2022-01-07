JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,845 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 145.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $182.25 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.44.

