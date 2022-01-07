JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.09 Million Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.46 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

