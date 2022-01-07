JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

