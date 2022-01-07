JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,052 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,407.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.15. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

