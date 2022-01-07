Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Discover Financial Services’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $17.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

