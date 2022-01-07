Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $40.22 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

