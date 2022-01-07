Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) a $420.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $332.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,048,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

