Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. Approximately 17,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40.

About Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY)

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

