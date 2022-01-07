Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS JPDYY opened at $3.09 on Friday. Japan Display has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Get Japan Display alerts:

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.