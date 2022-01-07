Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at $599,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curis by 103.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Curis in the second quarter valued at $672,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CRIS stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.78. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

