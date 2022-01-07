Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 131,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 164,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $5.79 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $208.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.