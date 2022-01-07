Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GCV opened at $6.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

