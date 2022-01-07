Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 240,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 38,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NCMI stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

