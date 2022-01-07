Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,053,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $739.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

