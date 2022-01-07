Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

