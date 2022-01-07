Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Down 65.7% in December

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 443.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 133,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 108,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 108,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,248 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

