J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBRY. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 256 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.11) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.77).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 280.10 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 282.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 288.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

