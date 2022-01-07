ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITVPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPF remained flat at $$1.46 during midday trading on Friday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. ITV has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

