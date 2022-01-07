iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 305,587 shares.The stock last traded at $46.36 and had previously closed at $47.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.65.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,768 shares of company stock worth $14,384,897. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

