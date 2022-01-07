iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 128,550 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $5,483,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72.

On Friday, December 3rd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $701,609.93.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59 and a beta of 1.71. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

