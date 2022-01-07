Istar Inc. Buys 6,430 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,430 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Safehold by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Safehold by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

