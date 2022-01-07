Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.65. 253,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 230,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Isos Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Isos Acquisition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Isos Acquisition alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Isos Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Isos Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Isos Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ISOS)

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Isos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.