IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading 3.3% Higher

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.19. 82,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 57,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

