iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100,155.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

