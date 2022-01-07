iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 13,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the typical volume of 1,221 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWP. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TNF LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $587,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

