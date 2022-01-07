iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,551,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,190 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $425,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.53. 119,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,201. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.