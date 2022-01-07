iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the November 30th total of 548,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IGOV traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 186,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $55.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $436,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

