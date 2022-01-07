iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,623,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.31 on Thursday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30.

