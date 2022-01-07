iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Reduced by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

