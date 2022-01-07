iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,460,000 after buying an additional 6,094,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,740,000 after buying an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,640,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,038,000 after buying an additional 553,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,054,000 after buying an additional 382,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

