iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 375.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75.

