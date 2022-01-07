iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Holdings Decreased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 1.53% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $36,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after acquiring an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 712,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 669,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,339,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after buying an additional 153,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

