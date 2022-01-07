iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after buying an additional 9,773,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,215,000 after buying an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.87. 12,741,080 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

