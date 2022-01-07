IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director John M. Keane Buys 25,000 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE IRNT opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81. IronNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

