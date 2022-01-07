IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Trimmed by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IQV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 89,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.07. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.43 and its 200-day moving average is $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

