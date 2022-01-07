iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Up 110.8% in December

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the November 30th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of IPW remained flat at $$2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 23,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18. iPower has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

