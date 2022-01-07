Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IOCHPE-MAXION is the leading Brazilian manufacturer of wheels and frames for commercial vehicles and railway freight cars and castings. The Company generates more than 6,500 jobs distributed in six industrial plants in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. “

Get Iochpe-Maxion alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IOCJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.24. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.