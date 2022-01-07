Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)’s share price rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 70,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,896,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

