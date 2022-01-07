Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Bought by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF accounts for about 3.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCI. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

PSCI stock opened at $98.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $80.29 and a one year high of $104.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

