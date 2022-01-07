Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

