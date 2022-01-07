Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years.
Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.