Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

