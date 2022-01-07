Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.35. 11,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.97 and its 200-day moving average is $342.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.