Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $341.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

