InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.51. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $254.71. The firm has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

