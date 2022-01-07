InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 54.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 407.7% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51.

