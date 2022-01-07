InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

